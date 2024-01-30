SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. 6,363,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,501,009. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

