SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,304. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

