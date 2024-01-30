SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is LCM Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 15.2% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

MDY traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.91. 142,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

