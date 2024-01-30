SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KRE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

