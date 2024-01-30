Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,420,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 18,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.