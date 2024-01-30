Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 192,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,694 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.