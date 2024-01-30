S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&T Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.