S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
S&T Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %
STBA stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.
S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
