Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.