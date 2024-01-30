State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in State Street by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in State Street by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.