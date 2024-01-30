Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 30th (AMSWA, ATGE, BAC, BK, BRC, CZNC, EQX, EXC, GS, IVZ)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 30th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$7.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $449.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $333.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $274.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

