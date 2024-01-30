Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 25,878 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 411 call options.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,458,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after acquiring an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

