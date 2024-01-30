StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
