StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

