StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
