StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

