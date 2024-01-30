StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
