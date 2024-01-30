StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

