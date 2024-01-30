StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

