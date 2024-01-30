StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
