StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.