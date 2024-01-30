StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.