StockNews.com Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.