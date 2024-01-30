StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

