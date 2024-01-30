StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.31.

Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 168,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

