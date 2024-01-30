STP (STPT) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $102.45 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0527886 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,657,179.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

