Streamr Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $50.54 million and $3.09 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,067,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,693,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

