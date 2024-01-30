Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017385 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,399.55 or 0.99949884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00203380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023224 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

