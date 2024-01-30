SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 2,169,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,404,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
