SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 2,169,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,404,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SunPower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

