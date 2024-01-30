Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $554.44 and last traded at $516.92, with a volume of 5486523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.67.

The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.00 and its 200-day moving average is $291.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.