Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $193.78 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Swipe has a total market cap of $193.78 million and $11.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 592,494,266 coins and its circulating supply is 592,493,785 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

