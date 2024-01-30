Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,324. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

