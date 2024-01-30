Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.45 billion. Sysco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. 2,432,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

