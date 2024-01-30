T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

