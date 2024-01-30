Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $140.57. 2,241,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

