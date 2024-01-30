TD Cowen Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $35.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.58, a PEG ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.