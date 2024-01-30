TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

