TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

