TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.84

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.84 and last traded at $146.68, with a volume of 60146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.