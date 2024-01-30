Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TECTP stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.51.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
