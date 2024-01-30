Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $56.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock worth $3,005,895. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

