TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.56 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $233.56 million and $10.55 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001427 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,924,728 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,610,693 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

