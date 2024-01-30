Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

