The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

