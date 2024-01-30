The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.