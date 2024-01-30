The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Beauty Health worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter.

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 190,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,027. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

