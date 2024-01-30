The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

