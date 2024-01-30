The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.86 and its 200 day moving average is $291.87. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.81.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.