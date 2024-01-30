The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.86 and its 200 day moving average is $291.87. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
