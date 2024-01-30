The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $34.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of GPRE opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.61. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

