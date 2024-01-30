The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $449.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $333.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.04.

GS stock opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

