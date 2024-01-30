The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Decreased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies comprises about 2.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 215,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. 102,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.