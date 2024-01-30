The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Update

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $16,231,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

