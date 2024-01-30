The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
