The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 670,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 375,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

