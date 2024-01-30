The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

