The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

PNC opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

